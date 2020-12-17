President and CEO, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, Rob Higgins confirmed the news Wednesday.

TAMPA, Fla — Healthcare workers could receive recognition on football's biggest stage-- the Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league is looking to discuss honoring healthcare workers for their "extraordinary service during the pandemic" in a letter to President and CEO, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, Rob Higgins.

According to the letter, the NFL will also use Super Bowl LV to "promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The NFL will work out its plan to invite those fighting the virus on the front lines with public health officials to ensure it is approved and conducted in a safe and responsible way.

"We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell wrote.

If approved, the vaccinated healthcare workers would attend Super Bowl LV as the NFL's guests. The hope is for the initiative to inspire the country while recognizing the "true American heroes."

And the initiative is something Higgins is on board for, telling 10 Tampa Bay,

“Words can’t express our gratitude to Commissioner...the most important Super Bowl in our hometown’s history just got even more important.”

Words can’t express our gratitude to @nflcommish & our friends at the NFL for working on this truly incredible initiative to honor & thank the heroic work of vaccinated healthcare workers. The most important Super Bowl in our hometown’s history just got even more important! pic.twitter.com/NdpvdEtYsN — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_TBSC) December 17, 2020

What other people are reading right now: