Indiana health care workers not part of group attending Super Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL invited health care workers from around the country to come to the Super Bowl, but there won't be any from Indiana.

13News reached out to the Colts to see who would be going and received this response:

We actually had to decline the league’s very generous offer. We reached out to a few healthcare partners to gauge their interest, and they needed their frontline professionals on call and available right now, which we completely understand! But we worked with the league to identify vaccinated workers who happen to be Colts fans living in the Tampa area, so there will be some Colts representation there.

The NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to be in the stands for the Super Bowl. Most of those workers will be from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida. However, every NFL team was allowed to select four vaccinated workers to attend the game on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

In a release, Goodell said this was a way for the league to honor and thank these workers for their continued work on the front lines during the pandemic.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," Goodell said in a release. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

The NFL said invited guests will get free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences directly from the league.

The NFL also announced 14,500 additional fans will be allowed at Raymond James Stadium for the big game. This, after discussions with public health officials including the CDC, Florida Department of Health and area hospitals and health care systems, according to a release.