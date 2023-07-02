Here's how much NFL players make for playing in the Super Bowl

Players on the winning team get paid more, but the second-place finishers still take home a big bonus.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Super Bowl win is what every pro football player dreams of, but the title comes with more than just glory. Making it to the NFL's championship game also comes with a guaranteed bonus in players' paychecks.

Teams have an extra incentive to make it to the Super Bowl beyond championship bragging rights: Players who make it to the postseason are guaranteed some extra cash.

Depending on how far their team makes it in the postseason, players could add hundreds of thousands of dollars on top of their salary.

How much are players paid for the Super Bowl?

How much players are paid for the Super Bowl depends on which team they're on: the winners or the losers. But regardless of whether the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles take the title, their players are getting paid.

Based on the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, players on the winning team in Super Bowl LVII will receive $157,000 apiece.

Players on the losing team receive $82,000 per player.

The amount increases each year. Last year, winning players made an extra $150K.

Super Bowl winners also receive a championship ring, which are generally valued between $30,000 and $50,000 (although collectors might pay much more).

How much are players paid for the postseason?

It's not just the big game -- players are paid extra for games through the postseason.

For the 2022-23 NFL playoffs, Wild Card teams are paid $41,500 and division winners are paid $46,500 for Wild Card games. Despite not playing a game, players on first-round bye teams still receive $41,500 for the Wild Card round.

Players make $46,500 for the divisional round and $69,000 for conference championship games.

How much do halftime show performers get paid?

In what tends to be a surprise to most fans, the Super Bowl halftime show headliners don't take home a massive check from the NFL. While the league pays for all of the production costs for the show, they don't pay the performers any large "appearance fee."

