x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Superbowl

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman to take part in Super Bowl LV festivities

At 22 years old, she is the youngest Presidential Inaugural Poet in history.
Credit: AP
American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

TAMPA, Fla — You might remember Amanda Gorman, she's the poet who wowed the nation during President Joe Biden's inauguration. 

Now, Gorman will also take part in Super Bowl LV as part of its pregame show.

She is set to recite an original poem about the three honorary captains who were chosen for their dedication and selfless commitment to helping others through the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the honorary captains includes Suzie Dorner, a nurse for Tampa General Hospital.

At 22 years old, she is the youngest Presidential Inaugural Poet in history.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter