Super Bowl LV could get pushed back as late as March

Green Bay Packers' president Mark Murphy is the first member of an NFL front office to confirm that contingency plan.

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL's biggest event of the year could be pushed back all the way to March as the league continues to try to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green Bay Packers' president Mark Murphy said during a virtual pep rally Tuesday that the league has the flexibility to delay Super Bowl LV as much as four weeks.

The Super Bowl is currently slated for Feb. 7 in Tampa but that could be delayed all the way to March 7 if needed.