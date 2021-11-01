Slime, Spongebob and 'All That': What the NFL playoffs look like on Nickelodeon

The NFL's first kid-centric broadcast showed that the NFL doesn't need to be so serious.

NEW ORLEANS — Want to watch the NFL playoffs, but you're stuck inside with your kids, who would rather be watching Spongebob? Nickelodeon and CBS are here to help.

Nickelodeon aired its first ever NFL game this Sunday, letting cast members from "All That" do commentary and spray (virtual) slime all over the end zone whenever a player scored.

The first-of-its-kind NFL broadcast aimed at children took time to explain some of the game's more complicated rules to kids, while also adding some visual flair that the big networks probably wish they'd thought of first.

To top it all off, Saints head coach Sean Payton got "slimed" on Nickelodeon to celebrate the Saints 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

that’s how ya do it BIG TIME pic.twitter.com/4KjF0md1FE — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 11, 2021

CBS and Nickelodeon are under the same umbrella after last year’s ViacomCBS merger. CBS is set to broadcast this year's Super Bowl.

Noah Eagle, the radio voice of the Los Angeles Clippers, called the game along with analyst Nate Burleson from "NFL Today and Nickelodeon’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green from "All That." Lex Lumpkin, another "All That" cast member, worked as a sideline reporter.

Us to anyone else watching the game on Nick pic.twitter.com/vy7bxxZgKj — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021

Sunday's game is the only NFL broadcast planned for Nickelodeon right now, but if the game pulled in good ratings and gets a younger generation interested in pro football, CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will likely bring the broadcasts back.

My son loves @Nickelodeon but has never sat and watched a football game with me UNTIL today... I appreciate Nick introducing our kids to the game in a fun & entertaining way!! pic.twitter.com/Ofru2DfZbq — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 10, 2021