Saints: Wide receiver Deonte Harris surprises stepfather on Christmas with name change

NEW ORLEANS — Christmas is, undoubtedly, a magical time. A season of giving and caring unlike any other on the calendar. But one member of the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to show his genuine love for a man that has helped him in innumerable ways, by honoring him in one of the most venerable ways possible.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver and return specialist Deonte Harris has filed the appropriate legal paperwork to change his surname from his biological Harris to his stepfather's Harty.

The gesture was revealed in a video posted by Harris on his TikTok account with the caption, "Decided To Tell My 'Step-Father' I Wanted His Last Name." The video then shows Harris handing Marlon Harty a box containing the appropriate legal documentation allowing him to go through with the name change. The video ends with the two embracing.

Harris is in his third season with the Saints after going undrafted in 2019. In his three seasons with the Saints, Harris has established himself as one of the NFL's top return specialists. During what has been an injury-filled 2021 campaign for the Saints, Harris has found himself taking on more of a role in the offense, at points serving as one of the Saints' primary offensive weapons

Harris is currently in the midst of serving a three-game suspension, stemming from a July DUI arrest in his home state of Maryland. He is slated to return in week 17 against the Carolina Panthers.