NFL delays start of Titans-Texans game due to Tennessee's rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday afternoon's game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans has been delayed by one hour, according to NFL.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the Titans to postpone the game Saturday morning due to ongoing power issues.

The Tennessee Valley Authority directed local power companies to reduce their load as rolling blackouts continue statewide. Cooper tweeted that the blackouts will continue, and said all non-essential businesses should reduce their power usage.

According to the Nashville Electric Service, mandatory power conservation is at 5%, which means for those in the Nashville area, there will be 10-minute outages every 1.5 to two hours.

Friday night, the Nashville Predators game went on as scheduled because the Bridgestone Arena was fully powered by generators, according to Predators CEO Sean Henry.

I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors.



TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps https://t.co/J0XFq8euGB — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 24, 2022

The Titans are trying to hold onto their slipping grip atop the AFC South with a rookie starting at quarterback.

They will try to stop a four-game slide Saturday when they host the Houston Texans in what could be the coldest home game in franchise history.

The Titans will be without veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill because of an injured ankle. Rookie Malik Willis will make his third start and second this season against Houston.

The Texans are looking for their second victory this season. The Texans have lost nine straight. Yet they have a habit of playing Tennessee tough no matter the records of either team.