Report: Drew Brees will retire after Saints playoff run

NFL Insider Jay Glazer says this is Drew Brees' last home game.

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees may have played his last game in the Superdome.

Minutes before the Saints kicked off on Sunday night, FOX Sport’s Jay Glazer reported that Brees will retire at the end of this season, win or lose.

“Tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome. If they lose tonight, if they lose next week, that will be the last game he plays in the NFL,” Glazer said.

Brees and the Saints lost to Tom Brady and the Bucs 30-20 in a divisional playoff game Brees would probably rather forget. The future Hall-of-Famer threw 3 interceptions and the game's biggest play came on a trick pass thrown by backup quarterback Jameis Winston.

If Brees is hanging it up, Payton said that is a question "for another press conference."

Glazer's co-hosts asked him if that’s what he believes or if that’s what he knows and Glazer responded “That is it. Drew Brees will be done.”

If it’s truly over for Drew Brees, here’s him running off the field tonight:



Brees turned 42 last week and has spent 20 seasons in the NFL, an iron-man career for an NFL player, even at the QB position.

This is the final year of the two-year, $50 million contract Brees signed before the 2019 season.