Matt Pless proposed to Erin Roche during the first half of Sunday's Steelers-Ravens game in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — A couple got engaged in the stands Sunday during the first half of the Baltimore Ravens game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

About 4,300 fans were there to see it on the stadium jumbotron when Matt Pless pulled out a ring during the first half of the game and asked Erin Roche for her hand.

But thousands more have shared the moment since, include Roche on Twitter.

He did the damn thing 💍 https://t.co/qqJOUTqtYa — Erin Roche (@erin_margaret27) November 1, 2020

The Ravens posted "We've got a jumbotron proposal folks! Congrats to the happy couple."