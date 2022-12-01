NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis finishing his Notre Dame degree

Bettis left Notre Dame after his junior season to enter the 1993 NFL Draft.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — NFL legend Jerome "The Bus" Bettis is heading back to Indiana to finish his college degree.

Bettis has won the Super Bowl and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, he is starting his final semester at Notre Dame.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back left the university after his junior season in 1992 to play in the NFL. But he promised himself he'd return to finish his business degree.

"Don't ever think that it's too late," Bettis said. "You could always find a way to get it done and, believe it or not, it will add to your legacy."