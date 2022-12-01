x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
NFL

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis finishing his Notre Dame degree

Bettis left Notre Dame after his junior season to enter the 1993 NFL Draft.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — NFL legend Jerome "The Bus" Bettis is heading back to Indiana to finish his college degree.

Bettis has won the Super Bowl and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Now, he is starting his final semester at Notre Dame.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers running back left the university after his junior season in 1992 to play in the NFL. But he promised himself he'd return to finish his business degree.

"Don't ever think that it's too late," Bettis said. "You could always find a way to get it done and, believe it or not, it will add to your legacy."

Bettis said he's just practicing what he preaches to his kids - that whatever you start, you finish.

Credit: AP
Notre Dame fullback Jerome Bettis (6) runs 46 yards off the draw play into the end zone for one of his three fourth quarter touchdowns against the University of Florida in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 1992. The Fighting Irish defeated the Gators 39-28. Gators defensive tackle Brad Culpepper (50) watches from behind. (AP Photo/Tannen Maury)

Related Articles

In Other News

Dave Calabro talks Carson Wentz with young Eagles superfan