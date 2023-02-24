NFL debuts free fan experience at NFL Scouting Combine

Fans can participate in the same drills the NFL hopefuls are doing during the NFL Combine March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL fans can train like the next generation of pros at this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

For the first time, the NFL is giving fans the chance to check out the NFL Combine Experience outside Lucas Oil Stadium while draft hopefuls are working out inside. Access to the activities, which include some of the drills the future pros participate in under the watchful eye of NFL scouts, is free and open to the public.

The activities include a 40-yard dash, a Combine obstacle course, vertical jump, three-cone drill and broad jump, along with other games and a bench press photo opportunity. The Vince Lombardi Trophy, which is presented annually to the Super Bowl champion, and champions' rings from the first 56 Super Bowls will be on display.

There will also be prize giveaways, shopping opportunities and autograph opportunities with NFL players and legends. Fans will be able to watch NFL Combine activities on video screens and take part in an "Inside Look" experience to watch on-field drills in Lucas Oil Stadium.

While admission is free, fans must register for NFL OnePass either online or by downloading the NFL's One Pass app. All adults are required to register, but can also register up to five children to get into the event.