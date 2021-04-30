RECAP: Day 2 of 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

73 total players were selected in the second and third rounds Friday night.

CLEVELAND — The party's only just begun!

The 2021 NFL Draft rolled on Friday from Cleveland, with the second and third rounds taking place. 73 more of college football's best players will learned their destinations for the next steps in their careers.

Night two featured several more great names that in other years may have gone in the opening round, including Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Commissioner Roger Goodell was joined by a slew of special guests to announce the selections.

Tens of thousands of fans packed into downtown Cleveland to watch the first night of action, and the crowd was huge once again. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, local doctors feel the event is being conducted safely.

Below is a time-stamped recap of updates from the lakefront! (Note: All times eastern)

11:43 p.m. - The final pick of Round 3 is Ohio State LB Brandon Browning. He was taken with the 105th pick by the Denver Broncos. The 2021 NFL Draft will resume on Saturday with Rounds 4-7 starting at 12 p.m. ET.

11:41 p.m. - SMU cornerback Brandon Stephens is heading to Baltimore. The Ravens selected him with the 104th pick.

11:40 p.m. - The Los Angeles Rams take linebacker Ernest Jones from South Carolina with the 103rd pick. The final two picks of the round belong to the Ravens and Broncos.

11:34 p.m. - A fourth straight cornerback has been taken! The San Francisco 49ers select Michigan's Ambry Thomas at No. 102.

11:33 p.m. - Another defensive back is off the board. The Detroit Lions snag Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu at No. 101.

11:31 p.m. - We've reached the 100th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans use it to select defensive back Elijah Molden from Washington.

11:26 p.m. - With the 99th pick, the Dallas Cowboys have selected CB Nahshon Wright from Oregon State.

11:23 p.m. - The Denver Broncos have selected Quinn Meinerz, an OG from Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater with the 98th pick in the draft.

11:20 p.m. - Georgia continues to see players taken here in the 3rd Round. Bulldog TE Tre' McKitty is heading to Los Angeles. The Chargers grabbed him with the 97th pick.

11:18 p.m. - The New England Patriots select DE Ronnie Perkins from Oklahoma with the 96th overall pick.

11:13 p.m. - The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken Notre Dame OT Robert Hainsey with the 95th pick in the draft. 10 more compensatory picks to go in Round 3.

11:11 p.m. - The Baltimore Ravens have turned to Cleveland to help them out. That's Ben Cleveland. The OG from Georgia was taken with the 94th pick.

11:07 p.m. - Josh Allen has a new best friend. The Buffalo Bills took offensive tackle Spencer Brown from Northern Iowa with the 93rd pick.

11:03 p.m. - The Tennessee Titans took Georgia LB Monty Rice with the 92nd pick. (It's the 29th pick of Round 3, but due to compensatory picks, there are 42 picks in the round)

11:01 p.m. - After a rousing introduction by All-Pro Myles Garrett, the Cleveland Browns selected Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz with the 91st pick.

10:59 p.m. - The Minnesota Vikings stay busy in the 3rd Round as they select DE Patrick Jones from Pittsburgh with the 90th pick.

10:56 p.m. - The Houston Texans have selected Michigan WR Nico Collins with the 89th pick.

10:50 p.m. - Yet another Ohio State Buckeye is off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft as the San Francisco 49ers took RB Trey Sermon with the 88th pick. Sermon rushed for an OSU record 331 yards in the Big 10 Championship game.

10:48 p.m. - Darryl "DMC" McDaniels takes center stage to make the selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers amid a chorus of boos. "Cleveland, I love you," McDaniels signs off. Oh yes, the Steelers took OG Kendrick Green from Illinois with the 87th overall pick of the NFL Draft.

With the 87th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select C Kendrick Green. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/lTrNbJ6S81 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

10:46 p.m. - Former Ohio State OL Wyatt Davis is heading north to Minnesota. The Vikings selected him with the 86th pick.

10:44 p.m. - If Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay in 2021, he will have a new target to work with. The Packers selected Clemson WR Amari Rodgers with the 85th pick.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨



With the 85th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/ktuMVJz0Fj — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

10:42 p.m. - With the 84th pick, the Dallas Cowboys select Iowa DE Chauncey Golston.

10:35 p.m. - Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has been selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 83rd pick. (We are at No. 20 in the Round 3)

10:33 p.m. - Here's another pick for Washington Football Team. With the 82nd pick, they select WR Dyami Brown from North Carolina.

Another year

Another third round

🔥 Another weapon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oOPXHnpgKx — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 1, 2021

10:28 p.m. - At No. 81, the Miami Dolphins have taken TE Hunter Long from Boston College.

HUNTER LONG is coming to MIAMI! @HunterLong80



(shoutout @Byron31Jump)



📺 NFL Draft on NFLN pic.twitter.com/uBGvz9o0bR — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 1, 2021

10:24 p.m. - The Las Vegas Raiders have the next two picks coming up. At No. 79, Las Vegas selects Buffalo DE Malcolm Koonce. Then at No. 80, the Raiders grab Virginia Tech S Divine Deablo.

Check out the Locked On Raiders podcast reacting to the team picking Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo in the third round of the NFL Draft

10:15 p.m. - With the 78th pick, the Minnesota Vikings have picked North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt.

10:11 p.m. - The Los Angeles Chargers have given Justin Herbert another weapon as they take wide receiver Josh Palmer from Tennessee with the 77th pick.

10:10 p.m. - With the 76th pick in the draft, the New Orleans Saints have selected Stanford CB Paulson Adebo.

With the 76th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Saints select: DB Paulson Adebo from Stanford! #SaintsDraft |@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/vaUb2qhZTm — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2021

10:08 p.m. - The Dallas Cowboys pick DT Osa Odighizuwa with the 75th pick in the draft.

10:03 p.m. - Washington Football Team has selected Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste with the 10th pick in the 3rd Round. (No. 74 overall)

10:02 p.m. - The Philadelphia Eagles have also gone with a defensive tackle, taking Lousiana Tech's Milton Williams at No. 73.

With the 73rd pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select DT Milton Williams.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/1CDEZFKpbr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 1, 2021

10:00 p.m. - Next up, the Detroit Lions select North Carolina State DT Alim McNeil with the 72nd pick.

With the 72nd pick of the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Lions have selected @PackFootball DT @AlimMcneill.



McNeil was a 1st-Team All-@ACCFootball selection in 2020, and his 90.7 overall @PFF grade was the best by a Power 5 interior defender last season.



Alim is pronounced: ah-LEEM. pic.twitter.com/ld1zzyVgsA — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) May 1, 2021

9:58 p.m. - We keep rolling along in the 3rd round. The New York Giants have taken CB Aaron Robinson from Central Florida at No. 71.

9:56 p.m. - The Carolina Panthers have selected BYU OT Brady Christensen with the 70th pick (6th pick in the 3rd Round).

A lineman you said? pic.twitter.com/yWaqwrzJYs — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 1, 2021

9:52 p.m.- The Cincinnati Bengals select Texas DE Joseph Ossei with the 69th pick.

9:50 p.m. - The Atlanta Falcons get some help on their offensive line as they grab Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield with the 68th pick.

With the 68th pick of the #NFLDraft, we have selected OL Jalen Mayfield.



Welcome to Atlanta, @jay_may_11!



📝 - https://t.co/yzy3iat8JB pic.twitter.com/eEXxXBdhCC — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 1, 2021

Check out the Locked On Falcons podcast reacting to the team's second and third rounds of the NFL Draft

9:48 p.m. - Another QB gets taken as the Houston Texans take Stanford signal-caller Davis Mills with the 67th pick (3rd pick in the 3rd round).

With the No. 67 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @HoustonTexans select QB Davis Mills!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/UXtoNy57Co — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

9:43 p.m. - The Minnesota Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond with the 66th pick.

9:38 p.m. - Let's start the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the 65th pick, the Jags take Syracuse safety Andre Cisco.

9:35 p.m. - The final pick of the 2nd round and the 64th pick of the NFL Draft belongs to the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs take Florida QB Kyle Trask.

9:27 p.m. - The Kansas City Chiefs are finally making a selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. With the 63rd pick (and next-to-last in the 2nd round), they take Oklahoma OL Creed Humphrey.

With the No. 63 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Chiefs select OL Creed Humphrey!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/PxAWvrDZ9z — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

9:24 p.m. - Another Ohio State Buckeye is off the board as the Green Bay Packers have taken OL Josh Myers with the 62nd pick.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨



With the 62nd pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Ohio State C/G Josh Myers!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/DnsrwicRHk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

9:20 p.m. - The Buffalo Bills have taken Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr. with the 61st overall pick. (No. 29 of Round 2)

9:15 p.m. - With the 60th overall pick, the New Orleans Saints take All-Big Ten Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner.

With the 60th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Saints select: LB Pete Werner from Ohio State! #SaintsDraft |@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/RYIePKzSer — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2021

9:12 p.m. - The run on receivers continues, as the Carolina Panthers select LSU's Terrance Marshall Jr. with the 58th overall pick.

9:06 p.m. - The two-time defending AFC champs beef up their defense, and do so by staying in their own state. The Kansas City Chiefs take Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton at No. 57.

With the 58th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, we've selected @_nickbolton2! pic.twitter.com/su4Te7VGUr — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 1, 2021

9:02 p.m. - Another receiver, this time for Matthew Stafford. All-ACC stadout Tutu Atwell, of Louisville, goes 57th overall to the Los Angeles Rams.

Adding speed to the offense.



⁰Welcome to Los Angeles, WR @c5_atwell! pic.twitter.com/i8GoBlP5EE — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 1, 2021

8:57 p.m. - The Seattle Seahawks get a new target for Russell Wilson at No. 56, selecting Western Michigan receiver D'Wayne Eskridge.

8:51 p.m. - Franco Harris is back to get more jeers from Cleveland fans as he makes the pick for the Steelers at No. 55. The Hall of Famer from Penn State announces that Pittsburgh has taken Nittany Lions TE Pat Freiermuth.

With the 55th pick in the #NFLDraft, we select TE Pat Freiermuth. #SteelersDraft pic.twitter.com/5Nc5WC6JGR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 1, 2021

8:48 p.m. - With the 54th pick, the Indianapolis Colts have selected Vanderbilt DE Dayo Odeyingbo.

Getting even nastier on the edge.



Welcome to Indy, @dodeyingbo! pic.twitter.com/LUdWiDlVYn — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 1, 2021

8:42 p.m. - The Tennessee Titans have taken OL Dillon Radunz from North Dakota State with the 53rd pick (No. 21 of Round 2).

8:36 p.m. - We've just had our fifth trade of Round 2 and the Cleveland Browns have moved up to take Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah with the 52nd pick of the draft.

Here's how Browns fans reacted to the pick at the NFL Draft Experience:

3News' Dave "Dino" DeNatale and Ben Axelrod have more on the Browns' pick of Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the below video.

8:33 p.m. - We stay in the NFC East as Washington Football Team takes Texas OT Samuel Cosmi with the 51st pick in the NFL Draft. (No. 19 in the 2nd Round)

8:31 p.m. - With the 50th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants have taken LB Azeez Ojulari.

With the No. 50 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Giants select LB Azeez Ojulari!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/ia8AFS15uj — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

8:24 p.m. - The Arizona Cardinals have gotten Kyler Murray a new target. The Cardinals have selected WR Rondale Moore from Purdue with the No. 49 pick in the draft.

With the No. 49 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @AZCardinals select WR Rondale Moore!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/YHPc5y4NJ8 — NFL (@NFL) May 1, 2021

8:20 p.m. - As we move to the halfway point of the second round, the San Francisco 49ers have taken Notre Dame G Aaron Banks with the 48th pick (16th pick of Round 2).

8:16 p.m. - The Los Angeles Chargers have taken CB Asante Samuel, Jr from Florida State with the 47th pick. Samuel is the third son of an NFL player to be drafted so far.

8:10 p.m. - The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten themselves an offensive tackle to help protect Joe Burrow. With the 46th pick in the draft (14th in the 2nd round), the Bengals select Fairfield, OH native Jackson Carman from Clemson.

Jackson Carman is returning to the Queen City. Welcome back home! pic.twitter.com/JWQ3tOvKR5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2021

8:07 p.m. - Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are back to work. With the 45th pick, they take OT Walker Little from Stanford.

8:04 p.m. - New Pro Football Hall of Famer Drew Pearson gave a bombastic shout-out to the city of Cleveland and the Browns, before making the pick for the Dallas Cowboys at No. 44 overall (12th pick of the second round). DB Kelvin Joseph from Kentucky is headed to Big D.

8:02 p.m. - Yet another 2nd round trade! Las Vegas has moved up to take TCU safety Trevon Moehrig with the 43rd pick in the NFL Draft.

7:56 p.m. - Former Cleveland St. Ignatius High School and Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg has been taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 42nd pick. (10th pick of Round 2)

Notre Dame 🛫 Miami.



With the 42nd pick in the second round, @LiamEichenberg is now a part of the @MiamiDolphins.☘️



🔗 https://t.co/egL8ZMzPd4

🖥️ https://t.co/v76UedlMek

📺 ABC | ESPN | NFL Network#GoIrish x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/z8yoS1Kc3x — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) April 30, 2021

Learn more about Liam Eichenberg here: Stock rising: Former St. Ignatius offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg is a possible first-round pick in 2021 NFL Draft

7:54 p.m. - The Detroit Lions select Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike with the ninth pick of Round 2 (No. 41 overall). Want help on how to pronounce his name? See below!!!

With the 41st pick of the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Lions selected @UW_Football DT @LeviOnw.



He was a First-Team All-@pac12 selection in 2019 and earned a 90.8 overall @PFF grade in 2018.



Onwuzurike is pronounced: own-zur-EE-kay. pic.twitter.com/MWk5T6Gfzk — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) April 30, 2021

7:47 p.m. - The Atlanta Falcons are up after trading back in this round. They have selected safety Richie Grant from UCF with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft. (eighth pick of Round 2)

With the 40th pick in the #NFLDraft, we have selected S Richie Grant.



Welcome to Atlanta, @rgrant1525!



📝 - https://t.co/yzy3iat8JB pic.twitter.com/3ol1G8RA5R — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2021

7:44 p.m. - Yet another trade! This time, the Chicago Bears have moved up. With the seventh pick of the 2nd round, they took OT Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State.

7:42 p.m. - Another Alabama player is off the board. The New England Patriots have moved up to No. 38 (sixth pick in Round 2) to take Crimson Tide DT Christian Barmore. Barmore is the first defensive tackle to come off the board.

With the No. 38 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Patriots select DT Christian Barmore!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RdM6P7cv1I — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

7:38 p.m. - Cleveland native and former Eagle Mike Golic strides to the stage to announce that Philadelphia has taken offensive lineman Landon Dickerson from Alabama with the fifth pick of the 2nd round. (No. 37 overall)

With the 37th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Eagles select C Landon Dickerson.@DietzandWatson | #EaglesDraft pic.twitter.com/bnoSI6eeO1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 30, 2021

7:32 p.m. - The Isley Brothers announce that the Miami Dolphins have selected Oregon safety Jevon Holland with the fourth pick of the 2nd round. (No. 36 overall)

With the No. 36 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @MiamiDolphins select DB Jevon Holland!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/qTgYKxQrPW — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

7:29 p.m. - We have our first trade of the night. The Denver Broncos moved up to grab the third pick in the 2nd round (No. 35 overall) in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons. With the pick, the Broncos select RB Javonte Williams from North Carolina.

With the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 @NFLDraft, the @Broncos select RB Javonte Williams!



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/frkhI0oFbv — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

7:24 p.m. - With their war room exploding in jubilation, the New York Jets picked Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore with the 34th overall pick (No. 2 in round 2)

Check out the Locked On Jets podcast for a reaction to the team picking Elijah Moore in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Crowd really starting to file in now... The music is a really nice touch. #NFLDraft @wkyc pic.twitter.com/sDS4VAwgev — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 30, 2021

7:18 p.m. - With the first pick of the 2nd round, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Georgia CB Tyson Campbell.

7:08 p.m. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is back at the podium to kick off the second night of the 2021 NFL Draft. Sure enough, there are boos waiting for the Commish.

Goodell announced more than 30 million people were watching Thursday's opening round of the draft.

As a tip of the cap to both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is next door to the NFL Draft site, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in nearby Canton, Goodell was joined on stage by inductees from both halls. Steelers legend Franco Harris received a chorus of boos.

Cleveland boos Steelers legend Franco Harris pic.twitter.com/fkEFx5LumE — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) April 30, 2021

Former Browns guard Joe DeLamielleure was also part of the football legends. Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels and two members of the Isley Brothers were also onhand.

6:45 p.m. - As we make our way towards Night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, here's a look at some of the fun taking place at the NFL Draft Experience.

Crowd doesn’t look as large as yesterday (yet), but still a pretty good showing so far. ⁦@wkyc⁩ pic.twitter.com/s2xcW3JUbU — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 30, 2021

Loving all the food options 😋 pic.twitter.com/5gmCrXwQ4j — Tyler Carey (@TC_CLE) April 30, 2021

5:45 p.m. - Here's a check of what's happening in and around FirstEnergy Stadium as the NFL Draft Experience continues.

5:20 p.m. - We have a gallery up and running with pictures from in and around the NFL Draft Experience, plus some photos from the Shaw Stadium groundbreaking.

Day 2: Inside the NFL Draft Experience 1/18

2/18

3/18

4/18

5/18

6/18

7/18

8/18

9/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

13/18

14/18

15/18

16/18

17/18

18/18 1 / 18

1:05 p.m. - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is among those in attendance for a field groundbreaking ceremony at Shaw High School in East Cleveland. Shaw Stadium will mark the 10th high-quality synthetic turf field installed in Northeast Ohio by the Browns, courtesy of the Haslam and Johnson families and Browns Give Back, since the team’s field initiative launched in 2016.

11:37 a.m. - One of the biggest stories from Day 1 of the draft was the news out of Green Bay that decorated quarterback Aaron Rodgers apparently wants out. However, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team is not trading the future Hall of Famer and reigning MVP.