Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson had a day that went about as expected in the first preseason game of the season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The rain stayed away at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York for the Colts preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills. The Colts falling to Buffalo by a final of 23-19, however, it hardly is ever about the result when it comes to the preseason.

Conversely, everyone had their eyes on Anthony Richardson as the rookie started his first NFL action in Western New York. When the final whistle blew, the debut went about as expected—some good, some bad. Overall, it was a nice foundation set by the rookie as he played the entirety of the first quarter.

Three drives throughout the first quarter were led by the rookie in his debut. The first of which not exactly going how he perhaps would have liked to have seen. After two short completions to begin the drive, Richardson faced some pressure, double pumped, overthrew intended receiver Isaiah McKenzie, and turned the ball over for the first time in his young career with an interception.

"We just have to be on the same page. We game planned and knew they would bring pressure," Richardson said. "[I] just have to be on the same page as Isaiah [McKenzie], just have to find a way to manage it and make it work instead of turning the ball over.

The third drive is where AR and the colts hit their stride. Richardson was five for nine on that drive including a 20-yard completion to Kylen Granson, and an absolutely beautiful throw to Alec Pierce that could have been a 34-yard touchdown but was dropped.

Overall, both Richardson and head coach Shane Steichen were pleased with the debut.

Shane Steichen on Anthony Richardson: “I thought he had great poise. Had the early interception, that was my fault. Gotta be better there. Thought he was efficient. Calm in the pocket. Lot of good there.” #Colts @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/nU85dQL4DE — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 12, 2023

"I thought he had great poise, I really did. Obviously, we had the early interception. That's my fault. We have to do a better job communicating there on that one. There was pressure off the edge, there was a miscommunication, and that starts with coaching. We have to be better there," Steichen said. "Other than that, I thought he was efficient and threw some good balls. He was calm in the pocket, hit Granson over the middle, threw a nice deep ball to Pierce—a lot of good there, though, a lot of good."

"It was fun just playing football again and getting back in the groove. The first drive wasn't the best with the turnover. I have to try and limit those. I have to find a way to manage it instead of trying to force it and be superman," Richardson said. "For the first experience overall, I felt like it was pretty good."

Anthony Richardson: “It was fun just playing football again. The first drive wasn’t the best, gotta limit turnovers and not try to be Superman. First experience overall felt like was pretty good.” #Colts @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/xD9RahpUqJ — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) August 12, 2023



The Colts did get on the board at the end of the first half courtesy of a late drive that saw Gardner Minshew go six for six for 72 yards, capped off by a one-yard TD run by Jake Funk.

Also noteworthy, Shaq Leonard suited up and was out there for the first few series with the starting defense. A sight for sore eyes for Colts fans, and a great feeling for Leonard.

"No sleep last night, once again, being anxious out there-- a little nervous. Finally running out of the tunnel, feeling the heat from the fans—that gets me juiced up," Leonard said. "Once the ball is snapped, it's like riding a bicycle once again and just having fun out there playing with the guys."

Rookie cornerback Darius Rush made a splash play at the start of the second half to the tune of a 55-yard pick-six.

Certainly, a foundation building day for Anthony Richardson. He ended his day seven of twelve passing the football for 67 yards including that early interception. Steichen noted AR's ability to bounce back, seemingly getting better and more comfortable with each drive. Gardner Minshew ended his day a perfect six for six with 72 yards through the air.

Rookie receiver Josh Downs caught two passes for 29 yards. Deon Jackson rushed the ball six times for 35 yards.