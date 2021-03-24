x
T.Y. Hilton returning to the Colts on one-year deal

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said he plans to return to the team for one-year.
Credit: AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

INDIANAPOLIS — The big question throughout free agency is whether the T.Y. Hilton would sign a deal and stay in Indy or would he continue his career elsewhere.

The Colts' third-round pick in 2012 has decided to stay home. 

He posted the announcement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon. According to Ian Rapaport, it's a one-year deal worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed.

During the off-season, Hilton became a free agent for the first time in his career. 

The Colts made it clear they wanted Hilton back and Hilton has said on several occasions he wanted to be a "Colt for Life."

After testing the waters, the two parties were able to come to terms on a new deal.

With a new quarterback in Carson Wentz and still a young wide receiver room, Hilton provides veteran leadership and stability. This is the 31-year-old's third contract with the Colts. He's entering his 10th season.