Leonard active for Colts game against Washington

Sunday will mark just the second game of the season for Leonard, who suffered a concussion and a broken nose in a hit during his season debut against the Tennessee Titans. He left the game in the second quarter, then underwent surgery to treat his broken nose.

"What happened is with Shaq, is when he came back Chris (Ballard) and I sat down (and) thought it would probably be two weeks before he played but he had a good week. He’s ahead of schedule, but not quite there yet so he will be on a pitch count," Reich said. "We feel he is the best defensive player in the league. Our goal is to get him out there for 100 percent of the snaps as soon as we can, but we’re just not quite there yet."