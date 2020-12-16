Rigoberto Sanchez is back at practice, 'taking it one day at a time' after surgery to remove tumor

Sanchez isn't disclosing the type of cancer he had, where the tumor was or if any additional treatment is needed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Punter Rigoberto Sanchez was back at practice Wednesday, just a couple weeks after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

"I want to start off by saying that I'm just happy to be here talking to you guys," Sanchez said to reporters after practice.

Sanchez isn't disclosing the type of cancer he had, where the tumor was or if any additional treatment is needed.

He said he was moved with the outpouring of support from his teammates, from around the league and from fans.

"I was overwhelmed throughout this crazy process of ups and downs mentally and all of it. But it helped out so much having everybody by my side," Sanchez said.

His prognosis is good. Sanchez said that while he doesn't know if he can say "cancer free" yet, the doctors seems optimistic.

"Just so glad that they caught it early and it didn't spread anywhere around my body," Sanchez said.

Practice was closed to media, and Sanchez seemed to indicate he wasn't out there punting.

"I was out there. It was just great to be around my brothers. Just being on the field period," Sanchez said. "I'm just taking it one day at a time right now. You know, I'm just excited to be out on the field. I laced up my cleats, but I'm just taking it slow."

Sanchez had first noticed something was wrong right before Thanksgiving. He spoke to the coaching staff and then the medical staff, which advised he get tested.

"It's one of those things that you never think are going to happen to you. I never thought it was gonna happen to me either cause I'm young. And when you're young you think you can do anything and you're gonna be fine for a long time," Sanchez said.

He ended up playing in the game against the Titans that Sunday. His doctor said it couldn't get any worse before his surgery on Dec. 2.