Report: Malik Hooker out for season with torn Achilles; Parris Campbell out indefinitely with knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts' defense will be down a starter after safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported the news Monday morning.
Hooker left the game just before halftime and did not return in the second half.
Just last week, the Colts lost starting running back Marlon Mack, who suffered the same injury. Like Mack, Hooker is in a contract year.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell also left Sunday's game with an injury. He was carted off the field after hurting his left knee in the opening drive.
According to Schefter, Campbell suffered a PCL injury and will be out indefinitely.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.