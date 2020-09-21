Report: Malik Hooker out for season with torn Achilles; Parris Campbell out indefinitely with knee injury

The injury came just one week after running back Marlon Mack suffered the same injury.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts' defense will be down a starter after safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported the news Monday morning.

Hooker left the game just before halftime and did not return in the second half.

Just last week, the Colts lost starting running back Marlon Mack, who suffered the same injury. Like Mack, Hooker is in a contract year.

2 weeks in a row, a key starter for the #Colts goes down with a torn Achilles. Awful.



And just like Marlon Mack, it’s a contract year for Hooker. https://t.co/h1kqpBZe6B — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 21, 2020

Wide receiver Parris Campbell also left Sunday's game with an injury. He was carted off the field after hurting his left knee in the opening drive.

This is the last thing anyone wants to see.#Colts WR Parris Campbell carted off the field after suffering a left knee injury on opening drive.



Campbell battled SO many injuries as a rookie—hamstring, hernia, broken hand & broken foot. Now this. Unlucky isn’t even the word. pic.twitter.com/3Du4RpT2Pq — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 20, 2020

According to Schefter, Campbell suffered a PCL injury and will be out indefinitely.

Colts WR Parris Campbell suffered a PCL injury that is expected to sideline him indefinitely, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020