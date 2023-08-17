Report: Colts WR Ashton Dulin out for season with torn ACL

The team signed free agent wide receiver Tyler Adams and placed wide receiver Ashton Dulin on the Injured Reserve list.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin is reportedly out for the season after tearing his ACL during Wednesday night's practice.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter posted the news Thursday morning.

The Colts placed Dulin on the Injured Reserve list Thursday and subsequently signed free agent wide receiver Tyler Adams.

Adams rejoined the Colts after spending time with the team during the 2023 offseason program. The Colts originally signed Adams as an undrafted free agent in May.

Adams appeared in all 11 games at Butler University in 2022 and had 39 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns. Before Butler, Adams played in 15 games at Harvard from 2017 to 2021, where he had 21 receptions for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He also had six carries for 131 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts originally signed Dulin as an undrafted free agent in May 2019. He has played in 55 games, starting three of those. Dulin has had 33 receptions for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

He has also had seven carries for 51 yards, 17 kickoff returns for 439 yards and 35 special teams tackles.