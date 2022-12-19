Report: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor likely out for season

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Jonathan Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely Taylor plays again this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury, according to the NFL Network.

National insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday morning that Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain that happened in Saturday’s historic loss against the Minnesota Vikings, citing sources. Rapoport said Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely Taylor plays again this season.

Taylor was hurt on a 13-yard reception that ended with a hard tackle as he tumbled out of bounds on his first carry of the game. He previously missed three games with the injury earlier this season.

The Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division.