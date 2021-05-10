Report: Colts sign free agent left tackle Eric Fisher

Fisher was released by Kansas City after he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game and missed the Super Bowl.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly signing free agent left tackle Eric Fisher to fill the void on their offensive line created by the retirement of Anthony Costanzo.

Fisher was released by Kansas City after he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game and missed the Super Bowl. That injury may carry into the 2021 regular season.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fisher agreed to a one-year, $9.4 million deal.

Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher is signing a one-year, $9.4 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts, per source. The former No. 1 overall pick now will be Carson Wentz’s blindside protector. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2021

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was the Chiefs’ director of player personnel when Kansas City selected Fisher first overall in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan.

The Colts have not announced the signing.