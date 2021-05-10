x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Indianapolis Colts

Report: Colts sign free agent left tackle Eric Fisher

Fisher was released by Kansas City after he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game and missed the Super Bowl.
Credit: AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher is shown after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. Whether it was Kansas City getting rid of banged-up and expensive starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, or the Raiders cutting ties with Lamarcus Joyner and Tyrell Williams, veterans around the league have been sent to the chopping block. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly signing free agent left tackle Eric Fisher to fill the void on their offensive line created by the retirement of Anthony Costanzo.

Fisher was released by Kansas City after he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the AFC Championship game and missed the Super Bowl. That injury may carry into the 2021 regular season.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fisher agreed to a one-year, $9.4 million deal. 

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was the Chiefs’ director of player personnel when Kansas City selected Fisher first overall in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Central Michigan.

The Colts have not announced the signing.

Check back for updates.

Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher gets off the plane with his teammates ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Fisher tore his Achilles tendon during the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Related Articles