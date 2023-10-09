Report: Anthony Richardson receives initial diagnosis of AC joint sprain, would miss at least 1 month

Richardson will undergo an MRI Monday morning to confirm the diagnosis, according to NFL Network.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has received an initial diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, and would likely miss at least a month if that diagnosis is confirmed, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Richardson has an MRI scheduled for Monday morning to confirm the diagnosis, according to the report.

The rookie was injured on a 4-yard run with 4:29 left in the first half of Sunday's 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans when he fell awkwardly to the ground with two Titans draped around him.

Richardson stayed down for several minutes before walking slowly to the injury tent, his shoulder noticeably drooping to the right side. After several more minutes in the injury tent, he headed to the locker room with the team's medical staff.

It's the third time this season Richardson has been unable to finish a game he started.

“I think when you have a dynamic player like him, and, obviously, one of his skill sets is as a runner, that's what makes him really good,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “The designed run that he got hurt on, we ran something similar last week that he popped for a big one, and then, obviously, this week, he got the shoulder on that play. So that's stuff you've got to look at.”

NFL scouts were enamored with the unique blend of size, strength and athleticism Richardson displayed earlier this year at the league's annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Indy (3-2) wound up selecting Richardson fourth overall in April's draft, thinking that with a 6-foot-4, 244-pound frame, he is built to last.

Since missing the final minute of Indy's season-opening loss to Jacksonville with minor knee and ankle injuries, he missed nearly three quarters of a Week 2 win at Houston and the Week 3 victory at Baltimore because he was in the concussion protocol.

The former Florida college and prep star returned to action last week, posting his first 200-yard passing game. It also was the first time he started and finished an NFL game.

Now, he's hurt again.

“Obviously, this is Anthony’s team, and it’s going to be his team. I’m very excited for him,” backup Gardner Minshew said after going 11 of 14 with 155 yards in another relief appearance Sunday. “Unfortunately, he keeps having these issues, but he’s playing great, everybody believes in him. I’m grateful for every opportunity I get.”

Shane Steichen says Gardner Minshew is the best backup QB in the league in his opinion.



“I think he’s an elite processor of the game. He knows where to go with the football. He’s been awesome for us.” #Colts — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) October 8, 2023

He could be in line for even more work in the coming weeks.

Fortunately for the Colts, Steichen believes he has the league's best backup in Minshew, who started against the Ravens and closed out Indy's other two victories in relief of Richardson.

The rookie was 9 of 12 for 98 yards and ran twice for 5 yards before leaving Sunday.

When he has been healthy, Richardson has played well.

He needs 20 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas for the franchise's third best single-season rushing total by a rookie quarterback. Unitas had 155 yards in 1956.

Richardson also became the first rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to rush for TDs in his first three games. Plus, he already has two games with a TD run and a TD pass, leaving him one short of the Colts' single-season record held by Unitas, Bert Jones, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck (three).

The question now is when will Richardson get his next chance?