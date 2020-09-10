Reich: Leonard and Castonzo out against Browns

Linebacker Darius Leonard is dealing with a groin injury and left tackle Anthony Castonzo is out with an injury to his ribs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Coach Frank Reich officially ruled linebacker Darius Leonard (groin) and left tackle Anthony Castonzo (ribs) out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Leonard, who is a leader on this top-ranked colts defense, injured his groin in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Fellow linebacker Anthony Walker is also dealing with an ankle injury. Walker is the guy they lean on heavily when Leonard is out. He was limited at practice on Friday and is questionable to play. A determination on Walker’s status will come later this weekend.

