Reich encourages 'smart intensity' on field at Colts training camp

An on-field skirmish between two players was quickly broken up Wednesday.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — It's was Day 6 of training camp for the Indianapolis Colts. After spending Tuesday in full pads, it was just shoulder pads Wednesday.

It was also Salute to Service Day, and several members of the military watched practice and interacted with the players.

Even though it wasn't a day of full pads, the intensity was still turned up.

We saw the first on-field skirmish of the season, which involved wide receiver Michael Pittman Junior and safety Rodney McLeod.

Some punches were thrown, but it was quickly broken up.

Head coach Frank Reich appreciates the competitiveness but wants players to be smart.

"We definitely encourage playing with an edge," said Reich. "That's part of what makes Pitt Pitt, but we don't want to cross that line, especially with our own teammates. We don't want to hurt our team. Those are things we deal with as they come up, and our guys are pretty mature and know how to handle that stuff, so we'll just kind of move on from it."

Colts camp continues through Aug. 25 at Westfield's Grand Park. Learn more about schedules, parking and events here.