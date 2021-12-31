x
Indianapolis Colts

Reggie Wayne selected as finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

It's the third straight year Wayne has been a finalist.
Credit: AP
FILE -Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne, right, pushes off New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis after a catch in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2009. Reggie Wayne is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Colts legend is one step closer to the Hall of Fame - again.

Reggie Wayne was named as a finalist for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.

It's the third straight year Wayne has been a finalist.

Wayne made 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards - and 82 touchdowns - as a player from 2001 to 2014 - all for the Colts.

He was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018. 

The 2022 HOF inductees will be announced on Feb. 10, 2022.

