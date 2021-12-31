Reggie Wayne selected as finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Colts legend is one step closer to the Hall of Fame - again.
Reggie Wayne was named as a finalist for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday.
It's the third straight year Wayne has been a finalist.
Wayne made 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards - and 82 touchdowns - as a player from 2001 to 2014 - all for the Colts.
He was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018.
The 2022 HOF inductees will be announced on Feb. 10, 2022.
RELATED: Colts legend Reggie Wayne questioned by bar patron who obviously didn't watch Super Bowl XLI
What other people are reading:
- IMPD officer, local nurse lose home in fire
- State reports less than 10% of ICU beds available
- Holcomb, health officials give update as state battles surge in COVID-19
- Mission to resettle Afghan evacuees nearly complete
- Chicago teacher spends 4 hours in bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight
- Minnesota teen receives worldwide recognition for saving life at McDonald's drive-thru
- Survey lists states most moved to, from in 2021