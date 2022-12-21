Nelson makes Colts' history with 5th Pro Bowl selection

Quenton Nelson was picked Wednesday for the Pro Bowl Games, the first player in team history to make the roster in each of his first five seasons.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts could have as many as six players at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas after the season.

Left guard Quenton Nelson made history with his selection to the team. He is the only player in Colts history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons. Only 35 players in the history of the NFL have accomplished the feat.

Nelson is also the first Colts player to earn a spot in five consecutive Pro Bowls since Reggie Wayne was selected in 2006 through 2010. He is the first offensive lineman to accomplish the feat since Chris Hinton from 1985 to 1989.

In addition to Nelson, five other players were selected as alternates to represent Indianapolis should a player drop out of the games in the coming weeks.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Zaire Franklin, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and running back Jonathan Taylor are candidates to fill in for the AFC. Taylor's season ended earlier this week when he was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injuries.

The Pro Bowl Games are scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. In a change from the exhibition game style of previous years, this year's Pro Bowl will include a skills challenge and flag football games pitting the AFC against the NFC.