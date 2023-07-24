REPORT: QB Anthony Richardson agrees to $34 million deal with Colts

The fully guaranteed $33.9 million deal includes a $21.72 million signing bonus.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly reached a $33.99 million deal with quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Ian Rapoport reports Richardson agreed to a 4-year contract with the Colts. The fully guaranteed $33.9 million deal includes a $21.72 million signing bonus. That signing bonus will be paid 100% up front.

The deal includes a fifth year option.

When Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick, makes his starting debut remains unclear but it will largely depend on how quickly he masters new coach Shane Steichen's offense.

There are plenty of other issues, too.

The Colts believe their once stout offensive line can rebound from an abysmal season. They're hoping a healthy Jonathan Taylor returns to the form that made him the 2021 NFL rushing champ. And they're banking on third-round draft pick Josh Downs to bring speed and depth to the receiving group.