QB Carson Wentz excited to be part of Colts community

Wentz said his struggles were a combination of things: mental and physical.

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Carson Wentz is excited to be a part of the Colts community. He spoke to media a day after the Colts made the trade deal official.

“I’m a competitor and I want nothing but to win. I know that’s the culture that’s been established here,” Wentz said.

Wentz addressed his past struggles in Philadelphia and what he hopes to achieve in Indy. He said his struggles were a combination of things: mental and physical.

“There’s definitely things that you watch and say, ‘OK, this is where I can improve.’ And I’m gonna dive headfirst this offseason into improving those things, those areas of my game and keep trying to become the best player I can be,” Wenz said. "I’ve made mistakes in the past. And I’m gonna try to learn from all those things and be the best man, best husband, father, teammate, quarterback…all those things that I can be, but I won’t be perfect. I’ll tell everyone right now I won’t be perfect. I’m gonna make mistakes, I have flaws. But I’m gonna do everything I can to be the best I can be."

Wentz, who has a history with coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia, said he is excited to be working with him again.

“That’s something I’m super excited about, getting to work with him again. Cause I have the utmost respect for the man he is, the friend that he’s been to me as well, but also the coach he is as well,” Wentz said.

Carson's first touchdown in Indy. 🛬 pic.twitter.com/FFOfypWiii — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 18, 2021

Wentz said he's had a lot of communication with his teammates and they've all been very supportive and welcoming.

The Colts gave up a third round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second round choice in the 2022 NFL Draft in return for Wentz.

13News confirmed back in February that Wentz was coming to Indy. 13News also got exclusive video of Wentz's arrival.

Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In his second season, he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record before his season ended abruptly with a torn ACL. The team continued his hot start and finished the season with a Super Bowl win behind starting quarterback Nick Foles.

After battling through injuries for much of his career, Wentz was the Eagles' starting QB for the first 12 games of the 2020 season before getting pulled for Jalen Hurts. In the 12 games he started, Wentz led the team to a 3-8-1 record and threw for 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.