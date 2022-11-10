Players, kids walk the runway at Colts Heroes Fashion Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts players, cheerleaders - even mascot Blue himself - walked the runway with kids Tuesday for cancer awareness.
The Colts Heroes Fashion Show featured young Hoosiers from A Kid Again, offering a distraction from daily doctors visits and medical tests.
Colts players were more than happy to join them on stage to strut their stuff.
"I think just walking down the runway, seeing the smiles on the kids faces, being able to spend some time with them and brighten their day, anytime you get an opportunity to do that with these kids, just put that smile on their face, man, that just makes everything matter in the world," said linebacker Zaire Franklin.
Tuesday's event was part of the NFL's Crucial Catch effort to raise awareness and money to fight all types of cancer.
