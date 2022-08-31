One-on-one with Matt Ryan ahead of his first game with the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — 15-year NFL veteran Matt Ryan will play his first snaps in a Colts uniform on Sept. 11 in Houston.
"I was getting lost in the facility during the offseason, during OTAs and stuff like that, but obviously, having been here for the last four or five months, I feel a lot more comfortable," said Ryan. "The people here are incredibly nice. People talk about Hoosier hospitality. It's real and the city is great. We've really enjoyed getting out and about."
The 2016 NFL MVP also said he had some choice in where he landed, despite being traded from the Atlanta Falcons.
"I had the opportunity to look around the landscape of the league and try and find a place that I thought was built to win," said Ryan. "I felt like as I did that. This was a place that has really good players, really good coaches, a great front office that's building this thing to be sustainable, and an owner that's committed to winning championships. That's what you want as a player.
Ryan, who turned 37 in May, says he still has some good football in front of him.
"I'm excited about it," he said. "I feel like there's a lot of fuel left in my tank and hopefully, however long that era can go, we can make it a successful one."
