Leonard, who has been vocal about racial inequalities in our country, narrates the piece and discusses his experience of being racially profiled last year at a restaurant with his family, which ultimately inspired his decision to wear the statement “All Black Lives Matter” on the back of his helmet this season.

“We need people to really just listen. Listen and understand our pain," said Leonard about his participation in the initiative. "They never feel our pain and why we hurt so much. Why are we saying 'Black lives matter?' We just want you to understand. If you can just listen to one story and tell your kids that (racial profiling) is not the right thing to do, that's what it's going to have to take because kids learn from their parents. As long as parents tell their kids that this is not the right way to do things, then the world will change.”