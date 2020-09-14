x
Report: Marlon Mack suffers torn Achilles tendon

The Colts running back left the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter.
Credit: Stephen B. Morton
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs for yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Marlon Mack has torn his Achilles tendon, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Mack left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter after limping off the field. Tallying four carries for 26 yards, he had been the team's leading rusher in the game until that point.

Mack is in his final contract year with the Colts and expected to become a free agent in 2021. 

Last season, he rushed for 1,091 yards.

The Colts lost yesterday's game 20-27. Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor took the bulk of the running back duties after Mack's exit. Hines finished with seven carries for 28 yards and Taylor had nine carries for 22 yards.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

