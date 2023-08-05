NFL to unveil 2023 schedule this week

Several games will be announced Wednesday before the full schedule reveal Thursday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — NFL fans will have a full 2023 schedule to look over by the end of the week.

The league announced Monday the schedule for the upcoming season will be unveiled on Thursday, though select games will be announced starting Wednesday.

Among the games announced Wednesday will be the five international games, which will be revealed on NFL Network and ESPN. In January, the NFL announced five teams which will play overseas in 2023. The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will each play a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and the Jacksonville Jaguars will also play in the United Kingdom, hosting a game at Wembley Stadium in London. The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play a game in Germany in the upcoming season.

Also announced Wednesday will be the participants in the first-ever Black Friday game, which is expected to kickoff at 3 p.m. ET and stream live on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup will be announced by Amazon.

Other select games will be announced Wednesday on "Fox & Friends" and "CBS Mornings." A number of other individual games will be unveiled Thursday morning on the "TODAY" show and on "Good Morning America" before the remainder of the schedule is released at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Teams have known since the end of the 2022 season which teams they will face in 2023.

The Indianapolis Colts will host nine games at Lucas Oil Stadium in the upcoming season, facing AFC South rivals Houston, Jacksonville and Tennesee, along with Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas from the AFC and NFC opponents New Orleans, Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts will go on the road to face Baltimore, Cincinnati, Atlanta, Carolina and New England, as well as the three AFC South opponents.