WATCH: HBO drops official trailer for 'Hard Knocks' featuring Colts' season

It's the first time the show has profiled a team during the regular season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite team as they try to climb into the NFL playoff race.

HBO released its trailer for "Hard Knocks," which follows the Colts and their players through the regular season. It's the first time the popular show has ever covered a team during the regular season.

The trailer shows scenes inside Colts practices and the locker room as head coach Frank Reich and owner Jim Irsay speak to the team. It also goes off the field with scenes of players at home with their families and teammates, even on the golf course.

The series premieres on Nov. 17 on the HBO Max streaming service, which starts at $9.99 for a monthly subscription.

It's the first time the Colts have been profiled on the show. The team and league announced the series in September.

After starting the season 0-3, Indianapolis has rebounded to a 4-5 record after Thursday night's 45-30 win over the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. The team's two losses since the slow start came in overtime to Tennessee and Baltimore, who both currently lead their divisions, in games where Indianapolis held a lead late in the game.

The Colts currently sit 12th in the AFC in the playoff picture, though the four teams ahead of them "on the bubble" all have 4-4 records.