'My heart is bigger' | Cleared from concussion protocol, Colts LB Shaquille Leonard expected to be back on the field Sunday

Leonard says he knows there are doubters and he wants to prove them wrong.

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indianapolis Colts make final preparations for this weekend's season opener against Jacksonville, they got some good news Thursday.

Shaq Leonard will be back on the field. He has cleared concussion protocol yet again.

Leonard's presence is felt every time he's on the field. No. 53 is a key leader on this team, but injuries have plagued him. He's recovering from this third concussion since joining the Colts.

"It's been hard, but you know, you take it day by day and just realize how blessed you truly are and when you get an opportunity, just go out there and continue to just put your best foot forward and give what you've got for this team," said Leonard.

His latest concussion happened three weeks ago. He's had time to reflect and grow while watching.

"I've just gained more heart," Leonard said. "Knowing that so many people are counting me out and, you know, just having the will to keep going. No matter how many times I get knocked down, just continue to get up and put my best foot forward and know when I'm down, it's not just ... I'm studying the game, just studying to see exactly how I can put myself in better situations. So I just think my heart is bigger."

At 28 years old, Leonard has four years left on a mega contract. He knows there's doubters out there, thinking his career is winding down because of the concussions. Leonard said he wants to prove everybody wrong.

"Just never being satisfied and just understanding that there's so many people that's rooting for me to fail," he said. "My job is to come out here and prove them guys wrong. My teammates, they've just been alongside me, pushing me to be better and I'll push them to be better. Just going out there and focusing on that."