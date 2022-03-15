Colts extend TE Mo Alie-Cox's contract

In 2021, Mo Alie-Cox caught 24 passes for 316 yards and had a single-season career-high four touchdowns.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a contract extension Tuesday.

In 2021, Alie-Cox played in all 17 games, with a career-high of seven starts. He caught 24 passes for 316 yards and had a single-season career-high four touchdowns.

The Colts signed Alie-Cox as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has played in 57 career games, starting 16 of those, in five seasons with the Colts. In his career, he has 70 receptions for 936 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fellow Colts tight end Jack Doyle announced his retirement earlier this month.

Doyle finishes his career ranked third in Colts history in receptions, fifth in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

In a message to his family, fans and team, he called the opportunity to play for the Colts a "dream come true."