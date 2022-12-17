Vikings beat Colts 39-36 in overtime

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor injured his ankle on the team's opening possession and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts dropped the ball Saturday, losing to the Minnesota Vikings 39-36 in overtime after shutting the Vikings out 33-0 in the first half.

Taylor, who missed three games earlier this season with an ankle injury, was hurt at the end of a 13-yard reception when he was tackled by Harrison Smith as he tumbled out of bounds. That left the Colts with Zack Moss and Deon Jackson at running back.

Still, the Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, were up 33-0 at the half.

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday contemplated lineup changes during the bye last week, but quarterback Matt Ryan stayed the starter despite three interceptions and a lost fumble in a 54-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Ryan has an NFL-worst 18 turnovers this season, but Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles — who beat the Vikings for the NFC championship five years ago with the Eagles — was the backup.

Sam Ehlinger was on the Colts list of ineligible players for the game, along with cornerback Kenny Moore and wide receiver Mike Strachan.