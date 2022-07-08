Matt Ryan to start Colts first preseason game

The new Colts quarterback will play at least part of the first quarter Saturday in Buffalo, according to head coach Frank Reich.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts fans won't have to wait long to get their first look at their new quarterback.

Head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Matt Ryan will play at least part of the first quarter Saturday when the Colts face the Buffalo Bills.

"We'll just take it as the flow of the game," Reich said.

Ryan came to Indianapolis in a trade with Atlanta on March 21 in exchange for a third-round draft pick. The move came after one season with Carson Wentz as the Colts' signal caller.

Reich said it's not likely the starters will play in the second preseason game, Aug. 20 against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts and Lions will hold joint practices on Aug. 17 and 18 at Grand Park in Westfield.

The starters are expected to get back on the field for the third and final preseason game, when Indianapolis hosts Tampa Bay on Aug. 27.

Kickoff for Saturday's preseason game in Buffalo is set for 4 p.m.

Training camp for the Colts runs through Aug. 25 at Grand Park in Westfield before moving south to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on West 56th Street. Indianapolis opens the regular season in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 11, followed by a game in Jacksonville.