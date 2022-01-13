Jonathan Taylor nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year award

The Colts running back led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns this past season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is up for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year award, the league announced Thursday.

Taylor was nominated for the award after leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during the regular season. His 10 games over 100 yards rushing and three game with at least 150 yards on the ground both led the league, as well.

The second-year running back out of Wisconsin won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award three times during the regular season.

Also nominated for the award were Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Fans can vote for the player of the year at NFL.com/fedex, on Twitter and on the NFL Mobile app. Voting runs through Feb. 9, with the winner announced Feb. 10 at the NFL Honors event in Los Angeles.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford were nominated for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award.