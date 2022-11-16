Colts running back Jonathan Taylor named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards, in the team's Week 10 victory over the Raiders.

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's win over the Raiders on Nov. 13, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Taylor rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, also registering two receptions for 16 yards. His 66-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter was the longest play by the Colts this season.

The 23-year-old tied Lenny Moore for the most career rushing touchdowns of at least 60 yards in franchise history.

Taylor joined kicker Chase McLaughlin as Colts players to win AFC Player of the Week honors this season.