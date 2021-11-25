WATCH: Jonathan Taylor wins Nickelodeon's 'NVP' award, complete with slime

The Colts running back scored five touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor picked up yet another award Wednesday, but this one wasn't like the others.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is from the Colts' "Horseshoe Helpings" event at Lucas Oil Stadium.)

Taylor, who was snubbed in the fan vote for this week's FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week despite rushing for 184 yards and four touchdowns, won Nickelodeon's "Slime Time" award for his stellar performance against the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts star, who inserted himself firmly in the MVP discussion with Sunday's effort, also caught a touchdown pass in the win.

But what's a Nickelodeon award without some slime to go with it?

Taylor opened up a box that contained a trophy featuring Nickelodeon's signature blimp and a container of slime, but defensive lineman Grover Stewart pulled the bucket of green goo away from his teammate.

As Taylor gave an acceptance speech at the Colts complex Wednesday, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton slipped in to finish the ceremony off.

"I just want to say thank you, Nickelodeon, for entrusting me with this award. Just knowing kids around the world look up to me means a lot," Taylor said before he was slimed by Hilton to the cheers of his teammates.

JT receiving @Nickelodeon's highest honor.



(and also his NVP trophy 🏆) pic.twitter.com/gY3255TfxC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2021

As the shock wore off, Taylor said he should have known better, given the source of the award.

"How did I think I got something from Nickelodeon without getting slimed? How did I think I made it out clean? What the heck?" he said.