Colts' Jonathan Taylor named FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year

The second-year running back out of Wisconsin ran for a league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor wrapped up an incredible season with an honor as the best running back in the game.

Taylor was named the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors event in Los Angeles.

The second-year running back out of Wisconsin ran for a league-leading 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. His 10 games over 100 yards rushing and three game with at least 150 yards on the ground both led the league, as well.

He won the weekly FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week Award three times during the regular season.

Also nominated for the award, which was voted on by fans, were Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.