Colts' Taylor again nominated for FedEx player of the week honors

Jonathan Taylor has won the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award twice this season and has now been nominated six times.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor is once again up for a national award for his performance in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

For the sixth time this season, the Indianapolis Colts running back has been nominated for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. He's won the award, which is decided by a fan vote, twice - one of three running backs to be honored more than once this season.

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans and Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals have each won the award three times in 2021.

Taylor matched his season high with 32 carries in Indianapolis' 31-0 win over the Texans. He finished the game with 143 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. The second-year back out of Wisconsin leads the NFL with 1,348 rushing yards - the only player to top 1,000 yards on the ground so far this season - and 16 touchdowns.

The Colts are 5-0 in games where Taylor carries the ball at least 18 times this season and 2-6 when he has 17 or fewer rushes.

Fans can vote for Taylor as the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week at NFL.com. Also nominated this week are Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel and Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles.