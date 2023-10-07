Reports: Jonathan Taylor, Colts agree to 3-year contract extension

The star running back was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Taylor is staying with the Colts long term.

In a shocking twist, the star running back, who has missed the first four games of the season due to an ankle injury amid an ongoing contract dispute with the organization, has agreed a three-year, $42 million contact extension with the team, according to several reports, including from ESPN and NFL Network.

The deal, which reportedly includes $26.5 million guaranteed, makes the 2021 NFL rushing champion one of the NFL's highest-paid running backs.

Taylor is in line to make his season debut in Sunday's Week 5 home matchup against Tennessee Titans after he was activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list Saturday.