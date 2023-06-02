Jim Irsay tweets Colts' coaching decision coming in "Days not Hours"

Irsay says an announcement on the team's head coaching vacancy is coming, though it does not seem to be imminent.

Irsay tweeted Tuesday afternoon that a decision would be coming in "Days not Hours" and that the organization had conducted an "open minded and a thorough process" to find a replacement for head coach Frank Reich, who was let got in the middle of last season.

Former Colts lineman Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 as the team's interim head coach after taking over on Nov. 7, may still be among the finalists for the job.

We said,as an Organization(Colts)🏈… The Coaching search would be a open minded and a thorough process…and the final decision would be strictly based on,what is best for our Franchise’s success and best for our Fans,of Colts Nation🏈👍🏽..Final decision coming in Days not Hours🏈 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) February 7, 2023

Locked On Colts host Jake Arthur lists Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris among the favorites for the Indianapolis job.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen had a second interview with the Colts over the weekend as he prepares his offense to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.