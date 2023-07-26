Irsay chimes in on running back contract debate; Jonathan Taylor's agent fires back

Jim Irsay said it's "inappropriate" for running backs to seek a new negotiation of the CBA the league reached with the NFLPA three years ago.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is weighing in on the latest NFL controversy - one which is simmering in his own locker room.

Irsay tweeted Wednesday night about the NFL running backs who have spoken out about their value as they pursue new contracts. Among those backs is Jonathan Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Colts and is reportedly discussing a contract extension with the team.

While Irsay didn't mention Taylor - or any other running back - by name Wednesday night, he said it's "inappropriate" for the position group to seek a new negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement the league reached with the NFL Players Association in 2020.

"Some Agents are selling 'bad faith,'" Irsay tweeted.

The tweet caught the attention of Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, who shot back at the Colts owner.

"Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player," Kawa tweeted in response to Irsay's comments.

Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021 before missing six games due to injury last year. The fourth-year back reported to the team's training camp in Westfield on time, but was placed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an ankle injury.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard touched on the situation surrounding Taylor on the contract debate involving his star running back, along with other NFL stars including Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley, while speaking to the media on the eve training camp Tuesday.

"The market is what the market is, but saying that, you pay good players. You pay guys that are going to help you win regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan," Ballard said. "Unfortunately, we didn't have a great season as a team, and he's coming off of the injury. Jonathan's a great player, and he's a great person. So, I think that will play out over time and work out the way it should either way."

On Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen said Taylor will be on the PUP until he's "100% healthy."