Inside the Huddle: Colts prepare for return to Lucas Oil with Matt Ryan as starting QB

The Colts are headed back to Lucas Oil Stadium after beating the Las Vegas Raiders with Matt Ryan as starting QB under interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a roller coaster of changes with the Indianapolis Colts, the team left Las Vegas with a win against the Raiders, led by quarterback Matt Ryan.

Ryan was back in as starter after Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach. The quarterback called the last few weeks with the team a whirlwind.

"Not only for myself, but everything that's been going on with the team and the coaching staff changes, and Jeff coming in, it's just been a whirlwind," Ryan said. "The one thing I've learned and you know, 14 and a half, 15 years of playing is, you can't make any assumptions. You never know how a season's gonna shake out. And this has certainly put that to the test. But happy to be back playing and certainly happy to get the win last weekend."

The win against the Raiders broke a three-game losing streak for the Colts. Next, they play the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Eagles were the last undefeated team left in the NFL — until the lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

"The environment is going to be awesome. But it's going to be 11 guys on our team 11 guys on their team on on the field. It comes down to how you play, how you execute, and doing it one play after another," Ryan said. "All of that other hype, you have to enjoy it but you can't let it distract you from from what the ultimate goal is."

Check out more of Dave Calabro's Inside the Huddle conversation with Matt Ryan in the media player above.

Riley Kid of the Week

Penny Dials is the Riley Kid of the Week.

Penny is 6 years old and from Indianapolis. Before this happy, healthy 6-year old started first grade this year, she got to meet Matt Ryan, her favorite Colts player.