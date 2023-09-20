Inside the Huddle: 'Handling our business' among goals Sunday vs. Baltimore

There's a buzz around the Indianapolis Colts after last Sunday's win at Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner joins us each Wednesday for "Inside the Huddle."

There's a buzz around this team after last Sunday's game at Houston.

"I know, it's crazy what a win can do," Buckner said. "But you know, just loving that energy. We just got to continue to stack 'em."

The team seems to be feeling that energy.

"Everybody, you know, loved that feeling we had at the end of the game and obviously want to keep chasing that feeling, you know what I mean? And guys are locked in. We know we've got a big one on the road again, against the Ravens, you know, conference opponent, so everybody gotta be on their A game," Buckner said.

With six sacks last Sunday, it's been a great start to the season for the Indianapolis defense.

"Yeah, I mean especially up front, you know what I mean? The guys are really owning what we need to do and each and every week, coming ready and prepared to play," said Buckner. "We just got to continue to build off of what we did last week and, you know, come into this week with new goals and, obviously, handling our business."

Head coach Shane Steichen was presented a game ball after the win in Houston, a moment that was special for Steichen and for the team.

"Oh yeah, most definitely," Buckner said. "You know, I'm coming in and they asked me to give the game ball to Coach Steichen. Just seeing the culture that he's built, trying to build, you know what I mean? And it's being built here, and the energy that he's brought since Day 1, I was just honored to be the guy to give it to him."

After starting quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game with a concussion, it's not clear who will start at Baltimore. It could be a preparation issue for the Ravens.

"Yeah, definitely, you don't know who to prepare for and luckily, you know, on our side, we're lucky to have Gardner (Minshew), you know what I mean? He was able to step in and get the job done. He prepares every week like he's gonna be the starter and, you know, the guys rallied around him and it was awesome to come out with a dub. He's a big-time competitor," said Buckner.

Inside the Huddle is brought to you by Republic Airways Lift Academy. Each week, Republic makes a donation to Riley Hospital for Children in honor of DeForest Buckner.