Inside the Huddle: Colts showed resilience, toughness in Rams game, says Buckner

First place is on the line when division rival Tennessee visits Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's another big week for the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Jonathan Taylor could be back with the team as early as this Sunday.

It's one of the topics Dave Calabro and DeForest Buckner discussed this week on "Inside the Huddle."

The Colts stretched it to overtime last week, but fell to the Rams, 29-23. Buckner said the team demonstrated toughness and resilience.

"The game could have easily got away from us," he said. "It could have got real ugly in the second half but the guys, you know, battled back, tried to put us back in position to win the game. Obviously we fell short, but just learning the type of grit and the toughness we've got on our team. I'm excited moving forward."

It's an AFC South matchup this week as Indianapolis hosts the Tennessee Titans. First place is on the line.

"It's a big game," Buckner said. "Division games are always worth two, you know what I'm saying? Got a big division rival coming to town, and so we gotta handle our business, especially on the defensive side. You know, we didn't do too good of a job of stopping the run last week, so we gotta do a good job. We know they're going to run the ball with Derrick Henry and we gotta make sure we, you know, we knock that out."

We asked Buckner what makes Henry so tough.

"He's obviously a hard tackle," said Buckner. "You gotta tackle him, you know, with many hats on the ball. You know, he's just a resilient runner. He can be quiet all day and he'll, just that one he'll pop off."

Buckner said it will be nice to see Taylor back in the lineup.

"Obviously we all know he's a big weapon for us, and he makes our football team better, you know what I mean, and the the offense will be a little bit more dynamic with having him in there, as well, and it's going to be exciting to see what goes on moving forward."

Each Wednesday on Inside the Huddle, we'll have the Riley Kid of the Week.

"Our kid of the week is Grant Breitbarth. The doctors actually saved his life and he's a happy little boy now," said Buckner.