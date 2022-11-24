Inside the Huddle: Colts getting ready for Steelers Monday night

Indy faces Pittsburgh in the Colts' first Monday night home game in 7 1/2 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has made no secret of his prime time preference. He wants the Colts playing at home on the NFL's featured stage.

Now Irsay is about to get his wish when Indy faces Pittsburgh in the Colts' first Monday night home game in 7 1/2 years.

It's hardly a marquee matchup.

Both teams rank among the league's lowest in scoring. Both have lost two of their last three and have struggled throughout the season. Both have made quarterback changes and now both are fighting to stay in the playoff mix.

Colts' QB Matt Ryan knows it will be a tough game.

"Yeah, for sure. Very good front, physical, they played with great effort. They're good against the run, they're good against the pass. It's gonna be a good challenge for us," Ryan said. "But we've been playing against good teams all year. And I think it's, it's one of those things, we got to tighten up some of the things we need to do really well."

Ryan said the team has to get things dialed in at this point in the season.

"Anything's possible. So you know, no better time than now to get it rolling," Ryan said.